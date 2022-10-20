Gandhinagar: The Indian Army has put the indigenously designed state-of-the-art robotic gun 'Trishul' on display at the ongoing Defense Expo 2022 in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar with the Defence Ministry planning to deploy the automatic gun along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defense Officer Paras Kanwar, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the Defence Expo, said, "Trishul gun is fully automatic, which will automatically hit the target as soon as the enemy comes on its radar. "

A Made in India Weapons Exhibition has been organized at the Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar. Kanwar said that the gun is fitted with a sensor that detects the enemy as far as 300 meters and pulls the trigger automatically without any operator to destroy the enemy. Significantly, the automatic gun can differentiate between humans, animals, birds, and even vehicles.

Defense officer Paras Kanwar further informed that they are working to increase the range of the gun beyond 300 meters. He said the gun will be deployed on the LoC after getting clearance from the army.