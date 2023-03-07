New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will not celebrate Holi this year in order to reflect on the sorry state of affairs in the country. In a video message, the CM said jailed AAP leaders and former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain had revolutionized the education and health sectors in the National Capital territory but were put in jail.

In contrast, Kejriwal noted there was a "person who had looted crores of rupees from citizens", but was seen accompanied by the Prime Minister, in a possible reference to billionaire-industrialist Gautam Adani. "After 75 years of independence, there came a person, who changed the outlook of education, and gave children from humble backgrounds a chance to acquire quality education--similar to their counterparts from well-off families-- this person is Manish Sisodia.

Throughout the country, government hospitals are in a bad shape. The poorer sections were forced to avail the same for their treatment. Then came a figure, who changed the face of public health by introducing Mohalla Clinics, and connected every household to affordable healthcare. This figure is Satyender Jain," he observed.

"On the other side, there is another person, who siphoned off the money belonging to citizens of India, leading both banks and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to incur losses. PM Modi slapped false charges on both Sisodia and Jain, sending them to jail in the process, but embraced the fraudster," he added.

Noting he was not worried about Sisodia or Jain as they were brave enough to face the jail cell, the Chief Minister stated he was frightened of the persisting situation in the country. I have decided to meditate, pray and worship the entire day on Holi to improve this condition," he said.