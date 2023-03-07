New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of the interim bail granted to Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa earlier on Tuesday. Drawing a comparison of this case with the case of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who he claimed had been arrested despite being innocent.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Kejriwal highlighted how the officials who raided Sisodia's property had not found anything and yet he was arrested. "Nothing was found in the raid at Manish Sisodia's house. He was arrested under multiple sections of the CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate). So much cash was found from your party's MLA. Why was he not arrested?" questioned the AAP Chief in his tweet, further intensifying his attack with, "Now don't ever talk about fighting corruption. It's a bit rich coming from you."

Last week, Lokayukta allegedly seized over Rs 8 crore from V Prashanth Madal, the son of an MLA who was named accused number one in a bribery case. In response, Arvind Kejriwal sarcastically suggested that the MLA's son may receive a "Padma Bhushan" award for his actions.

Also read: Will pray for country this Holi: Kejriwal slams PM

"Minister's son was found with Rs 8 crores but Manish Sisodia was arrested and he wasn't. They might award him, Padma Bhushan, next year," Kejriwal had said while addressing a gathering in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the CBI in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and has applied for bail, which will be heard by a Delhi court on Friday. The case had come to light after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Sisodia had resigned from the Delhi cabinet two days after his arrest.

The Delhi Court will hear Sisodia's bail application on Friday. He had approached the High Court after the Supreme Court had refused to intervene in the matter.