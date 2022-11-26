Delhi: "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," wrote India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on twitter on Saturday.

Today marks the 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The EAM paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as the world joined India in honouring the memory of the deceased.

In the deadly Mumbai terror, at least 174 people were killed, 26 of them foreign nationals and over 300 injured. The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out over 12 terror attacks across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

