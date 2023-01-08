Joshimath: The Prime Minister's office on Sunday notified about a high-level meeting to be held to discuss the alarming situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath where around 500 houses and roads developed cracks due to land subsidence in the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of all possible help to the state in the wake of land subsidence in Joshimath.

"PM Modi had a telephone conversation with me asking about the situation in Joshimath and the steps taken for the rehabilitation and safety of people," said Uttarakhand CM Dhami. "The situation in Joshimath is being analyzed. We'll also see if other mountainous towns have achieved their toleration limit," added Dhami. "PM Modi assured all possible help to save Joshimath," said the Uttarakhand CM.

In the meeting to be held today, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. PK Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of GoI, along with the members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRA) at the PMO in New Delhi today afternoon. District Officials of Joshimath and senior officials from the Uttarakhand state authorities will also remain present for the meeting through video conference, the officials said.

The Uttarakhand government requested the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun to conduct a study of the Joshimath area through satellite images and submit a detailed report with photographs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Geological Survey of India has been asked to examine the suitability of certain areas for rehabilitation purposes. IIT-Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee, and Director CSIR, Central Building Research Institute Roorkee have also done a detailed survey and will soon submit their report to the government. The chief minister has also asked officials to relax the norms to expedite relief operations.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 11 crore to the District Magistrate Chamoli. Instructions were given for the formation of a high-level coordination committee at the state and local levels for better monitoring.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi will head the state-level coordination committee, while Commissioner (Garhwal) Sushil Kumar will head the panel at the local level to coordinate relief and rescue operations.

Dhami had visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families. Dhami said Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism points of view and all efforts will be made to save it.

The district administration meanwhile made arrangements for the affected families. A total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from town since these cracks started appearing.

Joshimath, considered a sacred town, was alarmed after the sudden appearance of fissures in the houses and roadways. The authorities had immediately evacuated the town and shifted people to night shelters of the municipality.

As informed by the District Disaster Management Department, cracks developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath, likely because of the continued land subsidence in the town. The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

The locals said that the people affected by the landslide, have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they are worried about when the houses will be allotted to them. Meanwhile, the state government has dispatched a team of experts to the area to assess the situation. The teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday.