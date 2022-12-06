Agra: An Italian couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary as per Hindu customs and rituals in Agra. Many people of Agra witnessed the celebrations and became a part of 'Baraat'. In a resort near the Taj Mahal, the foreign couple Mauro and Stefania remarried on their wedding anniversary. Mauro from Italy was influenced by Indian culture and had come to India with his wife Stefania to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. They approached Manish Sharma of Agra's Travels and Event operator MTA Group and expressed their desire to celebrate the wedding anniversary with Indian tradition. Manish Sharma arranged for the marriage at a resort near the Taj Mahal.

The foreign couple first visited the Taj Mahal in the traditional costumes of the Indian bride and groom. After this, a procession was taken out in the resort with a band. Pandit Praveen Dutt Sharma performed their marriage. The Italian couple was very happy with the event and thanked everyone. Pandit Praveen Dutt Sharma said, "Indians may be forgetting their eternal culture and values, but our values are being imbibed abroad."