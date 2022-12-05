Hansika Motwani gets hitched in Jaipur
Hansika Motwani gets hitched in Jaipur
Jaipur: Popular Bollywood child artist and Telugu actress Hansika Motwani's marriage ceremony with entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya took place at Mundota Fort near Jaipur on Sunday (Dec 4th).
The couple shortlisted the 450-year-old Mundota Fort for their destination wedding and celebrations had begun since December 1st at the location.
The wedding celebrations and rituals, which included 'Mehendi', 'Haldi', and 'Sangeet' had a 'Sufi' theme. Hansika Motwani was seen celebrating with her mother and siblings along with other relatives.
