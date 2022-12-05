Jaipur: Popular Bollywood child artist and Telugu actress Hansika Motwani's marriage ceremony with entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya took place at Mundota Fort near Jaipur on Sunday (Dec 4th).

Hansika Motwani gets hitched in Jaipur

The couple shortlisted the 450-year-old Mundota Fort for their destination wedding and celebrations had begun since December 1st at the location.

The wedding celebrations and rituals, which included 'Mehendi', 'Haldi', and 'Sangeet' had a 'Sufi' theme. Hansika Motwani was seen celebrating with her mother and siblings along with other relatives.