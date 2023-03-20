New Delhi: India summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi here last Sunday evening and expressed its strong protest at the UK government not taking preventive measures against separatist and extremist forces who stormed the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. India demanded an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises.

On Sunday, videos emerged showing Khalistani supporters pulling down the tricolour in front of the Indian High Commission in London. They chanted pro-Khalistani slogans and demanded the release of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab. The protestors were also seen waving the Khalistani flag. Following this, India registered a strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission. The lack of security at the premises was also questioned.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned to convey India's strong protest at the actions of the separatist and extremist forces against the Indian High Commission in London. The MEA in a statement said that it had demanded an explanation for the total absence of British security at the time the separatist elements barged into the premises of the Indian High Commission. The MEA has also reminded the UK Government of its basic obligations as per the provisions of the Vienna Convention, the statement said.

The MEA further noted that India found it unacceptable that the UK Government remained indifferent to the safety and security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in their country. The MEA expected that the UK Government would initiate urgent measures to trace, nab and interrogate each of those extremists who were involved in the unacceptable incident. Also, stringent measures were needed to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the MEA statement said.