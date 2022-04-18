New Delhi: An eight-member forensic team on Monday reached Jahangirpuri to collect samples in connection with the communal violence that broke out on Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital. Besides taking photographs of the buildings from where the stones were pelted, the team will also collect forensic samples from the ground. The team is likely to furnish its report within a week.

"It has reached the mosque where violence started. Staff posted with Jahangirpuri Police Station is accompanying and briefing it besides helping it collect evidence, " said a senior police official. He said that the FSL team has been called on a special request of the top brass officials, adding that earlier also, it has helped police in cracking several cases. The team is likely to spend five to six hours at the crime scene.

On Sunday, the clashes broke out between the two groups when the Shobha Yatra procession was passing through the road just next to Kusal Cinema Hall, on the opposite side of which is a mosque. According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station, the procession was passing off peacefully, but at around 6 p.m., when it reached outside a mosque, the accused Anshar came there with his 4-5 associates and started arguing with the participants of the yatra. The argument soon turned violent and both sides started pelting stones at each other.

"I, Inspector Rajiv Ranjan Singh, tried to pacify the situation and separated the two groups, however, within some time, they again started pelting stones after which I informed the Police Control Room about the development," read the FIR. Soon after this, more police force reached the spot along with senior officials, however, by that time the mob had turned completely violent. The mob pelted stones on the police force and also fired shots at them. At least 8 policemen were injured. To contain the situation and disperse the crowd, the police fired 40-50 tear gas shells. Amid the pandemonium, one scooty was torched and 5-6 cars were vandalised. The police normalised the situation with the help of paramilitary forces and at around 8 p.m. in the evening the situation was under control, yet tense.

Later, the area became the epicentre of the heavy police deployment, with the road, where the violent clashes took place, extensively barricaded from all sides. On Sunday, the situation was under control and an adequate number of police force was deployed there to avert any untoward incident. The police said that area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order in the area. Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak, said that the Police in Delhi is currently on the top level of alertness. "Our priority is to curtail rumours," the senior police officer said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the personnel of Delhi Police carried out preventive patrolling and area domination throughout the night in the backdrop of violent clashes. Delhi Police is also in talks with the members of the Aman committee. During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal to the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquillity. "They were also requested to counter any rumour or misinformation, be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous and anti-social elements, to keep in touch with police and to ensure immediate reporting of any thing suspicious that comes into their notice," a senior official said.

