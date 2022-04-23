New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday initiated a money laundering probe against Jahangirpuri violence prime accused Mohammed Ansar Sheikh. On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to ED director to probe Ansar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Delhi Police claimed that Ansar has acquired huge wealth through ill-gotten means and that all the real estates he owns is nothing but the proceeds of crime.

The probe agency has lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is like an FIR against Ansar. Sources said that the case has been filed on the request of the Delhi police. A team of elite officials of the ED is likely to approach the Rohini court seeking his custodial remand.

The Delhi Police has already given the FIRs lodged against Ansar and others to the ED along with several other incriminating documents. The ED will also prepare a report on the matter to submit it with the MHA. Ansar is currently in police remand.



On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence. Delhi Police arrested Ansar on Sunday. The crime branch is trying to establish how deep-rooted the conspiracy was.

IANS