New Delhi: The pollution havoc continues to trouble Delhi-NCR. According to the latest data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, the level of pollution in different areas of Delhi is still in the 'severe' category. The overall pollution level of Delhi or the Air Quality Index (AQI) has now reached 451. The pollution level in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad is also in the 'severe' category.

Also Read: Pollution can trigger third wave of Covid-19, warns AIIMS director

When the Air Quality Index is 0-50, it is considered in the 'good' category, 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', 400-500 as 'severe' and above 500 as 'very serious'.

According to experts, fine particles present in the air (matter of less than 10 PM), ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitric dioxide, carbon monoxide and dioxide all cause inflammation in the respiratory tract, allergies and damage to the lungs.