New Delhi: Pollution has reached alarming levels in the capital Delhi. if it is not controlled, third wave of Covid-19 is not far away, warns Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, the country's largest hospital.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director and Pulmonary Disease Specialist, AIIMS Delhi said that mask alone can help people in this situation. "Wear a mask and avoid going to places with high pollution," he said.

Dr Guleria has appealed to the people to always keep masks on their faces as part of Covid-19 friendly behaviour. "This will have double benefit. Not only will there be protection from pollution, corona virus will also be protected," he added.

Pollution is a major problem for those suffering from respiratory problems, especially those who are suffering from asthma or lung related disease. Air pollution and coronavirus have a bad effect on these patients.

Why pollution can aggravate Covid-19

Dr. Guleria said that there are two types of data available, which indicate that pollution affects the corona patients very seriously.

One data suggests that the corona virus can remain in the air for a long time in an environment of pollution. When pollutants are already present in the air. In such circumstances, the corona virus gets converted into air borne disease.

Whereas the second figure, inflammation occurs due to inflammation in the lungs due to pollution. This causes lung damage. That is why the cocktail of pollution and coronavirus is considered quite dangerous.

Reasons for increased level of pollution

Dr Guleria said that the wind speed is negligible during October nd November which increases the pollution level. During this time, stubble is burnt in some states while in some states overuse of firecrackers adds to pollution

When pollution reaches a dangerous state, it not only causes respiratory problems, but also increases heart related problems. Patients who are already in the grip of chronic bronchitis or asthma may have to depend on inhalers or nebulisers.

