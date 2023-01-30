New Delhi: In a bid to provide enhance the ease of access to commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank. With this, Delhi metro passengers will have one more smart card top-up facility, officials said on Sunday.

The partnership will enable commuters to use yet another reliable option to recharge their smart cards with just one click through their mobile phones. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Executive Director (Corporate Communication) Anuj Dayal said, "The top-up (recharge) facility of Delhi Metro's smart card will now be possible through Airtel Payments Bank as well."

He informed that this new initiative of Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank is focused on contributing to the Government of India's vision of Digital India and Financial Inclusion. This new facility will be of great convenience to the commuters since this will allow them to use one more reliable option to recharge their smart cards through their mobile phones, DMRC said in a statement.

The transactions will be completely safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient, it added. Delhi Metro Smart Card users can recharge the smart card in three simple steps.

Firstly, select the Metro Recharge icon in the Bank section of the Airtel Thanks app. Enter the DMRC Smart Card number. Then, enter the recharge amount and make a payment. Tap the Smart Card at the Add Value Machine at the Metro station to sync the card before use.

In the recent past, DMRC has taken several other initiatives to facilitate easy top-up of smart cards/token sales for passengers to avoid queues and save time at stations. Currently, Delhi Metro, the lifeline of Delhi, is the largest metro network in India and among the largest metros in the world with some of the most advanced technologies such as driverless metro operations on two corridors.