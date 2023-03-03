New Delhi : The Delhi Police has busted a gang of fraudsters who duped banks of over Rs 50 lakh by fraudulently using the details of cricket and film celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The conmen stole the personal data of the celebrities and then committed these bank frauds.

The police said that the conmen used fake ID cards of popular personalities to cheat the banks. The fraudsters had also misused the personal documents of Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and others, according to DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Rohit Meena of Shahdara.

Also Read : Dramatic turn in Fedbank heist: 3.2 kg of stolen gold recovered from police inspector's home

A wide variety of modus operandi was being used by the bank robbers. In July last year, the thieves used masks to cover their faces while gaining entry into the locker room of Telangana Grameena Bank of Bussapur. They broke two lockers and decamped with Rs 4.4 Cr from one locker and 8.3 kg gold and Rs. 7.3 lakh from another. This robbery took place close to National Highway 44.

In another bank heist in August last year, the stolen gold was recovered from a police officer's residence in Chennai. The stolen gold belongs to the Fedbank branch at Arumbakkam. Over 31 kg gold worth Rs 20 Cr was stolen by thieves from the bank. Eventually, about 3.2 kg gold was recovered from the police officer's house. In this incident, the robbers barged into the bank branch, tied up the employees and decamped with the gold.