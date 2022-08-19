Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed a team of Central Bureau of Investigation officials visited his residence on Friday. Although BJP has refuted this allegation, the raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Meanwhile, officials said that the CBI has conducted raids on 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. Sisodia said he will cooperate with the CBI and hoped that the truth will come out. "It is unfortunate that those who do good work are being harassed like this."

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at over 21 locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case. The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome. He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education Sector. That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector. The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court.