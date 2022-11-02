New Delhi: Going ahead with its motto of women empowerment, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has promoted two of its women officers to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). The officers, Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham, were inducted into the Mahila Battalion of CRPF in 1987.

"It is for the first time that two lady officers of CRPF have been promoted to the rank of inspector general after their induction into the force in 1987," a senior CRPF official said. Following their promotion, Bihar sector of CRPF will be headed by Seema Dhundhiya.

CRPF's Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also getting a female officer as its head for the first time since its formation in 1992. Annie Abraham, also promoted to IG, has been posted as the head of RAF. The women's battalion of CRPF came into existence in 1986.

The officials say that Seema Dhundia was posted in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the second women's battalion of CRPF. "Dhundia was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-female FPU (Formed Police Unit) in the UN mission in Liberia and had been serving as DG in RAF," the official said.

On the other hand, Annie Abraham, in addition to commanding the all-female FPU in United Nations mission in Liberia, had served as DIG intelligence in force headquarters, as DIG Ops in Kashmir operation sector and DIG vigilance.

Both the officers have been awarded President's police medal for distinguished service, Police medal for meritorious service, besides numerous other national and international recognitions.