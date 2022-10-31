Latehar (Jharkhand): In a joint operation by Jharkhand police and other security forces a huge catchment of weapons and explosives have been recovered from the 'Buda Pahar' area, a safe hideout of Naxalites falling under Latehar district adjoining Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border, said Rajkumar Lakara, DIG, Palamu on Monday.

For the last one and half months, state police, CRPF, and its Cobra battalion besides Jharkhand Jaguars have launched a joint operation against the Naxalites in the 'Buda Pahar' area. Following this, Latehar SP Anjani Anjan received a tip-off that a huge amount of weapons and ammunition were hidden in the region after that the joint team launched an operation.

Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said, "We launched a coordinated operation and recovered around 10 rifles like LMG, SLR, INSAS and 900 cartridges of different weapons apart from that 213 IED bombs, Binoculars, GPS, Walkie Talkie and other materials. This operation is a major jolt to the active Naxals in the region"

"We will continue the operation as we are receiving further inputs of IEDs being laid off in the area. CRPF has also defused the recovered IEDs", he said. Underlining the CRPF's efforts SP lauded the force and said, the operation will be continued.