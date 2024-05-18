Congress Not BJP Has Record of Imprisoning Leaders From Oppn Parties: MP CM Yadav

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying the latter was in alliance with the Congress party that has a record of imprisoning opposition leaders. Addressing a press conference, Yadav slammed Kejriwal for alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will put leaders from the opposition parties behind bars if it gets a third term.

During a campaign rally at Bhiwandi on Friday, the AAP chief claimed that if voted to power on June 4, the BJP would put opposition leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and others in jail. "The Congress has a record of putting the entire opposition in jail. Kejriwal is in alliance with the same people and is accusing the BJP. Show me one instance where opposition leaders have been arrested like at the time of Emergency," the MP chief minister said.

Yadav further claimed that the Congress never accepted the existence of Lord Ram. "Congress leaders have not visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya and clicked photographs before the deity for fear of angering their vote bank," he said. Criticising former Maharastra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Yadav said the Shiv Sena (UBT) president was hungry for power and should apologise for charting a different political path.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of insulting Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and Dr BR Ambedkar. "The Congress has never allowed Dr Ambedkar to win elections, while Savarkar was sent Kalapani twice," he said. Yadav slammed the Congress for its promise of providing Rs 1 lakh per year to women if voted to power.

In its manifesto, the Congress has said it will give Rs 1 lakh per year to women belonging to poor families under its 'Mahalakshmi' scheme.

The MP chief minister said Ram Lalla has smiled in PM Modi's second term, and in his third term, Lord Krishna will smile. "Why should we shy away from speaking about dharma (religion)? If not dharma, should we speak of adharma (unrighteousness)?" he asked.