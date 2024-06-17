Real Star Upendra Reacts To Darshan's Detention In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Calls For Transparent Investigation

Hyderabad: After nearly a week of silence, the big names of Karnataka's film industry have finally broken their silence on the allegations against actor Darshan regarding a murder case. Joining Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra has now shared his thoughts on the arrest of Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda on June 12, in connection with the tragic death of Renukaswamy.

Upendra, the renowned Kannada superstar, has called for a thorough investigation into the matter involving Darshan, who stands accused of the fan's murder. He expressed his views on his social media account, stressing on the need for complete transparency when such serious allegations involve a public figure.

Highlighting the nationwide attention the case has garnered, Upendra stressed the importance of an unbiased decision and fair justice in this high-profile trial.

"There is some anxiety and suspicion about how the case is being handled among Renukaswamy's family, people, media as well as Darshan fans. Speculations are rife. So, the video footage of the trial and all the details of the witnesses should be shared by the police with the families of the persons concerned. This should, in fact, become a law," wrote Upendra.

Upendra advocated for leveraging modern technology to ensure transparency in legal proceedings. "Specially, in case of a case involving a public figure, the police should regularly make public the video footage of the trial of the case and all the details of the witnesses. The trial of a public figure should be held in public with full transparency. This way, tampering with evidence, interference by influential people and corruption will be exposed," he wrote further on X.

Earlier, Sudeep had also voiced his support for justice for Renukaswamy, stressing that justice must prevail to restore faith among the people. "His wife deserves justice. His unborn child deserves justice. Above all, for everyone to have faith in it, justice should prevail in this case," said Sudeep.

Darshan has been arrested in connection with the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, allegedly over a derogatory message sent to his friend Pavithra Gowda, who is also arrested as the primary accused. As of now, the Karnataka Police have arrested 17 individuals in relation to this case.