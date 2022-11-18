New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia of demanding bribe in the supply of tablet devices in model schools in the national capital. Sukesh, through his lawyer Anant Malik, has alleged that Kejriwal and Sisodia had demanded bribe for tablets supply in model schools of Delhi in the the year 2016.

Sukesh, who is lodged at the Mandoli jail in Delhi in a cheating case said that in 2016, he had told the then Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain had brokered a deal with a company to supply tablets to model schools in Delhi. Sukesh alleged that in mid 2016, he had attended a meeting at Kailash Gehlot's farm in which Jain and Sisodia as well as representatives of the company supplying the tablets participated.

“The deal was fixed and it was said that a fake company would be formed in the name of Manish Sisodia's relative Pankaj and the bribe amount would be transferred as a loan to that company,” Sukesh said. He further alleged that Satyendar Jain's concern in this deal was “only about his own profit and not about the quality of the product”.

Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, accusing Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain of corruption and extortion. He has dared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain for polygraph test to bring the truth to the fore.