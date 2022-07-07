New Delhi: All existing inter-state transmission system lines have been mapped on the portal of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan which was launched in October, 2021 to push infrastructure development in the country.

"In line with goal of PM GatiShakti, entire existing Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) lines have been mapped on the portal spanning across length and breadth of the country," a power ministry statement said. Also, it informed that the 90 per cent under-construction ISTS lines have been integrated to the portal and the remaining 10 per cent are to be integrated after finalisation of route survey by respective transmission service providers. PM GatiShakti NMP portal will ultimately aid in solving problems of development of infrastructure in the country by building a secure, sustainable, scalable and collaborative approach towards infrastructure planning for seamless connectivity to economic zones, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM GatiShakti NMP in October last year with the objective to bring different ministries/utilities and infrastructure planning under a single unified vision across all sectors such as highways, railways, aviation, gas, power transmission, and renewable energy. The PM GatiShakti NMP portal provides "one-click comprehensive view" to steer and simplify the planning and implementation process by reduction of time and cost of implementation in power transmission projects, the statement said. In the development of power transmission projects, the statement said, PM GatiShakti NMP portal shall play a critical role in planning, tendering, implementation and approval stages.

Also read: 'GatiShakti Sanchar': IT minister launches portal to push PM’s 'broadband for all' agenda

At planning stage, the user shall identify the tentative line and length of the planned transmission line and location of the substation(s). Under tendering/bidding stage, the survey agency will utilise the portal for identifying the best techno-economical route. During implementation stage, based on actual conditions, finalisation of the transmission line route and location of substation shall be done. Lastly, approval stage is envisaged for single-window clearance, it added. Prime minister's call for "one sun, one world, one grid" has set the tone for strong and reliable transmission system which will support India's Renewable Energy (RE) ambitions along with supplementing growth of renewables globally.

Power transmission has been an enabler in the RE story and various key power projects are enabling RE evacuation across country. Of these projects, ministry of power has undertaken nine high-impact power projects (10 transmission lines) spanning over 6 RE-rich states viz. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said. The requisite details of projects have been mapped in the portal, by creating a separate layer of ISTS transmission lines incorporating basic details like line route, tower location, location of substation and name of the owner, it said. (PTI)