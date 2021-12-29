New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The fans and family of Rajesh Khanna are celebrating his birth anniversary today. The Ghaziabad Congress leader, who was close to Rajesh Khanna, shared an anecdote.

Congress leader Narendra Rathi remembers Actor Rajesh Khanna

Congress leader Narendra Rathi told, "Once some laborers were doing repair work at Rajesh Khanna's Delhi residence. He called his assistant and asked him to take these laborers to Vikram Hotel, which was a five-star hotel for lunch. The assistants shuddered, because even their clothes were not fit for that hotel."

Narendra Rathi further told that I somehow handled the matter and said, "they will not like the food of that hotel and those laborers have also agreed to my point. Then he fed them food in a good dhaba."

