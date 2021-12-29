Mumbai (Maharashtra): December 29 is a special day for writer Twinkle Khanna as it marks not only her birthday but also the birth anniversary of her father and Bollywood's first superstar -- Rajesh Khanna.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Twinkle posted a monochrome throwback picture in which she can be seen giving a peck on her father's cheek.

Further, she wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."

On the eve of superstar Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary on Tuesday, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on the iconic star, for whom the term 'superstar' was originally coined.

The film will be based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.

Meanwhile, Twinkle is celebrating her 47th birthday in the Maldives with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara.

