New Delhi: Several centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites in the the country, were lit up on Thursday as India assumed the presidency of G20, officials said. According to the Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI), 100 sites protected by it will be lit up from December 1 to December 7 and all illuminated heritage structures shall "highlight the G-20 logo over the monument".

"Illumination of monuments have begun to mark India assuming the presidency of G20 today. All 100 sites will be lit up eventually today," a senior ASI official said on Thursday.

Earlier the ASI said that Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi to Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar, are in the list of these 100 sites. As for the size of the logo official sources said that it will depend on the nature and design of the site

There are 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which have UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and most of the cultural sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The other sites in the list include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan's Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh. The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar has also been illuminated with the G20 logo.

Eminent artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the logo of India's G20 presidency on sand on Thursday as the country officially took over the chair of the grouping. He displayed the logo and its theme at the International Sand Art Festival in Konark in Odisha. India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1.

Apart from this to mark the first day of India’s Presidency, numerous activities were planned. Earlier in the day, a special University Connect event was organized, which virtually brought together students from 75 universities across the country.

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra were among the distinguished speakers at the event. The University Connect event aimed at engaging the youth in G20 activities. School students were also involved through special G20 sessions in various schools.

Taking people's participation further, the Hornbill Festival in Kohima today featured a special focus on G20. On the occasion, Prime Minister penned an article outlining India’s vision for the G20 Presidency. This was carried by publications across the world. In his article, the Prime Minister said that India looks forward to a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope.

Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, the prime minister said. "It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges...India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future," he added.

A key element of India’s G20 Presidency will be taking the G20 closer to the public and making it truly a ‘People’s G20’. To realize this, Citizen engagement and large-scale scale public participation through various Jan Bhagidari activities are planned throughout the year.