Raipur: The meeting of the fourth Finance Working Group of G20 will be held in Chhattisgarh in September 2023, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday. In a tweet, CM Baghel wrote, "The meeting of the 4th Permanent Finance Working Group of G20 will be held in Chhattisgarh in September 2023. An online meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in connection with the preparation of this meeting. The world-class system is assured. On the pretext of this hosting, we will get an opportunity to display the work and innovation being done for the rural economy and the art and culture of Chhattisgarh in front of guests from all over the world," he added.

Also read: G-20 presidency matter of pride for us: Cong's Gehlot

In the G20 meeting held in Bali, Indonesia on November 15 and 16, India was entrusted with the chairmanship of the G20 Summit, which PM Modi described as a moment of pride. After receiving the responsibility of the G20 Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the meetings of the Group should be held in different states and regions of the country to showcase our culture and folk art to foreign countries.

An online meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi on Friday regarding the preparation for the G20 meetings. The G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation, representing about 85 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), more than 75 per cent of global trade and nearly two-thirds of the world's population. Besides India, the G20 includes Japan, America, Britain, China, European Union, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.