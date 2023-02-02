Raipur: India is at the forefront of popularising millet, whose consumption improves food security and the well-being of farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, on February 1.

This will be going to benefit Chhattisgarh, which is among the highest millet-producing state in the country, and several types of 'Shree Anna' such as Kodo, Kutki, Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, and Cheena are grown in the state. Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country for declaring and procuring millets on MSP. However, the center did not announce a minimum support price for crops falling under this group.

Shyamlal Khalko, a farmer from Khairbar village of Ambikapur, says, "Awareness about millet is increasing, and farmers are getting benefited of it, the more they will be aware the more they will get the benefit." The area under cultivation of Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi has doubled in Chhattisgarh from 69 thousand hectares to one lakh 88 thousand hectares. The productivity of millet has also increased and the government targets to increase it from 4.5 quintals per acre to 9 quintals.

In Chhattisgarh, the State Minor Forest Produce Association has bought 5,273 tonnes of millet at the support price of Rs 16.03 crore in the year 2021-22. In the year 2022-23, the target is to purchase 13,005 tonnes of millet at the support price of Rs 39.60 crore. The biggest processing plant of millets has also been set up at Nathia Navagaon in Kanker district.

Along with fixing the support price of Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi, the Government of Chhattisgarh has also included them in the purview of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. 14 districts of Chhattisgarh have been included in this mission. For this, an MoU has been signed with the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey says that "the Central Government has now announced additional funds for the Millets Mission which has been started in Chhattisgarh. Although we are already buying crops like Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi by declaring a minimum support price." Although the central government did not say anything in this context in the budget.''

Chhattisgarh BJP State President Arun Saw said that "Our tribal society will get special benefits from the Millet Mission."

Not only millet production is on the rise but countries first 'millet cafe' also got opened in Raigarh in May 2022. Recently, on January 29, PM Modi in his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', praised this 'millet cafe' in Raigarh.

Prime Minister Modi had also mentioned Sanjeev Sharma of Bilaspur in Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi said that Sandeep Sharma's FPO engaged in organic farming is connected with farmers from 12 states. This FPO from Bilaspur is producing eight types of millet flours and food items."

The year 2023 has been declared the ‘International Year of Millet’ by the United Nations following India’s proposal. Central ministries, State governments, and Indian embassies will hold events throughout the year to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets for the “cultivator, consumer, and climate”. A government release has said millets will also be an integral part of G-20 meetings.