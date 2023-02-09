Raipur: A large gathering of the Christian community was organized in Raipitr on Wedneday on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Catholic Archdiocese. The event where bishops from 20 dioceses from across the country participated assumes significance in the backdrop of several violent protests against alleged religiois conversion in Chattisgarh and is being seen by political observers as a show of stregth ahead of the next Assembly elections in the State.

Although community leaders claimed that the event had nothing to do with a show of strength and was organized with the sole objective of celebrating the completion of 50 years of the Catholic Archdiocese, political observers have differnt view of the issue.

They are of the opinion that with the event the Christian community aimed at sending a clear message to political parties that they also have numerical strength in the State and if targeted on the issue of alleged religious conversion they will respond during the elections.

According to seniotr journalist Mrigendra Pandey such a large scale event of the Christian comunity was orgsnized in the State for the first time which not only witnessed participation by 20 bishops but also a large number of members of the Christian community. " It will not be an exaggeration to say that the event was show of strength. Interestingly, BJP leaders and Chief Miniswter Bhupesh Baghel were invited to the program but no BJP leaders attended it," he added.

During the event the Chief Minister lauded the Christian community for their work in the fiekd of education and healthcare. " When there was a shortage of educational institutions, the Christian community opened schools and hostels and raised public awareneess on the need fir education in rural and forest areas. They have also done exemplry work for leprosy patients and have set up hospitals, disoensaries at many places including Abhanpur and Baitalpur."