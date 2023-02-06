Raipur: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Maghi Punni Fair being held at Rajim from February 5 to 18 and also the Rajeev Lochan Temple to seek blessings of the god for the state's happiness and prosperity. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Rajim MLA Amitesh Shukla and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Baghel said that the Rajim Maghi Punni Fair is a symbol of faith which includes both the religious traditions and the Chattisgarh's folk culture. He participated in the Mahaaarti of Mahanadi. Rajim is known as the Prayag of Chattisgarh because of the holy confluence of Mahanadi, Pairi and Sondur rivers. The fair is held here for centuries. The devotees took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam beach in Rajim today.

The fair kicked off on Maghi Purnima (5 February) and will continue till Mahashivratri (18 February). Cultural programs are held in the evening with performances of famous artists. Bhupendra Sahu Baruka and Swarna and Garima Diwakar performed near Rang Sarovar on the inaugural day followed by Padma Shri Mamta Chandrakar on the next day.

Alka Parganiha will perform on February 7, PC Lal Yadav and Padma Shri Usha Barle on February 8 and Nanki Thakur on February 9. Next, there will be Himmat Sinha on February 10, Gorelal Burman on February 11, Anurag Sharma on February 12, Dushyant Harmukh on February 13, Dilip Shadhangi on February 14, Sunil Soni on February 15, Rikhi Kshatriya on February 16, Padma Shri Domar Singh Kunwar and Deepak Chandrakar on February 17 and Sunil Tiwari on February 18.

CM said, "We had passed the reservation bill to give jobs to the unemployed youths. But Raj Bhawan is sitting on it. I'm worried about the future of the youths and appeal to the Governor to sign the bill". Baghel stressed on the development of the pilgrimage sites of Chhattisgarh during his visit to Balodabazar. He said, "our aim is to develop all the pilgrimage and cultural sites of Chhattisgarh so that pilgrims and tourists do not face inconvenience. We have allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improving facilities in primary, middle and high schools across the state."