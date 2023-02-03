Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday narrowly escaped a car accident in the Mungeli district of the state while he was travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur. The accident occurred near Nanghat when the car in which he was travelling, in a bid to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, attempted to swerve and in the process partially scaled a divider, police said.

Singh Deo, who did not suffer any major injuries, later boarded another car in the convoy and continued his journey. Both the tyres on one side of the vehicle burst as it scaled the divider, leading to a delay in the minister's journey. "There was no major accident and no one lost life" reports cited the minister as saying to officials. The bike rider, too, was unharmed, police said.

Singh Deo was previously the Panchayat Minister but currently holds the Health portfolio. A Cabinet Minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government is also a senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader. Meanwhile, a freak road accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday resulted in the death of five people, while three others were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to Lucknow's Trauma Centre for treatment. The mishap, as per police, took place when a car coming from Agra toward Lucknow lost control and drifted off to the other lane, and collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction. The subsequent collision killed all five passengers in the first car, while all three in the second vehicle sustained injuries.