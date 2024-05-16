Flight Training Academy Fined Rs 6 Lakh for Delay in Training to Student Pilot

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, fined Hyderabad-based Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Rs 6.70 lakh, with a 9 per cent per annum interest rate for eight months for providing fewer training hours to pilots than agreed, despite collecting full fees. The commission has also stamped a compensation of Rs 10,000 along with the fine.

The complainant, student pilot Mohit Agarwal, a resident of KPHB Colony in Hyderabad in his statement said that he paid Rs 10.75 lakh in July 2020, along with an additional fee of Rs 20,000 to the Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy at their branch office located at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

As per the agreement, the mandate was to provide 50 hours of flying training experience within a span of six months, from September 2021 to March 2022. The academy delayed the commencement of the programme till January 12, 2022 and only provided 16.5 hours of air experience until March.

An exasperated Agarwal approached the Commission and filed the complaint. After examining the evidence, the commission issued a verdict ordering the company to pay the remaining amount taking into account the completed training hours.

The Commission ordered it to comply with the order within 45 days starting May 9, barring which an interest rate of 12 percent per annum will be levied.