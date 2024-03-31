IndiGo's Major Operational Boost in Chhattisgarh: Launches Flights from Jagdalpur

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): InterGlobe Aviation Limited, popularly known as IndiGo has started operating flights to Jagdalpur, making it its 87th destination in India and its 120th worldwide. This adds a substantial new route to its 6E network.

The airline began operating flights on March 31, 2024, Sunday, between Jagdalpur and Hyderabad, and on April 01, 2024, between Jagdalpur and Raipur. This significant expansion will provide customers with more air travel options for the next summer season while also boosting interstate mobility and fostering economic development in the region.

On the very first day of the start of the airline service, 70 passengers reached Jagdalpur from Hyderabad. At the same time, 73 passengers left for Hyderabad from Jagdalpur.

Besides, Indigo Airlines officials and Airport Authority officials were actively involved during this period. Bastar Collector Vijay Dayaram K said, "Regular service has started from Maa Danteshwari Airport of Jagdalpur to Hyderabad, Jagdalpur and Raipur."

This service has started at commercial rates and will provide immense convenience to the people of Bastar while travelling. It will be beneficial for the Bastar tourism industry by providing employment to the youth there in the future.

“We are pleased to commence operations from the vibrant city of Jagdalpur. These new routes, connecting Jagdalpur to the commercial and cultural hubs of Hyderabad and Raipur, will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility to the rest of the nation. Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations within the country and also explore international hotspots, via Hyderabad. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said.