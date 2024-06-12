DIG, SSP Escape Unhurt in Militant Attack Amid Ongoing Kathua Encounter in JK (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As the twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Doda districts in which a CRPF personnel and a suspected Pakistani terrorists have been killed so far are going on, two top police officers—a DIG Jammu and Kashmir Police and Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua had a narrow escape after a militant fired a barrage of bullets on their cavalcade in Kathua district on Wednesday, reports said.

It is learnt that the cavalcade of the two police officers came under attack after a hiding militant fired over two dozen rounds at the vehicles. However no loss of life was caused to any of the officers or any of the personnel escorting them, reports said.

In a related development, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition around the ongoing gunfight site. The recovered arms and ammunition included; three magazines containing 30 rounds, one another magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene, 3 live grenades, 1 lakh currency (200 notes of rupees 500), eatables (Pak-made chocolates, dry channa and stale chapatis), Pak-made medicines and injections (pain-killers), 1 syringe, 2 packs of A4 batteries and 1 handset wrapped in tape having antenna and 2 wires hanging from the handset.

A CRPF personnel and two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Saida Sukhal area of Kathua district while another encounter is also underway in Doda district.

Meanwhile, in view of the militant attack on a joint camp of security forces in Chattergala area in Bhaderwah in Doda district, the authorities have ordered for suspension of traffic movement on Bhaderwah-Pathankot Highway till further orders.