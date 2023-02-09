Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Hours before Prime Minister Modi's Rajya Sabha address on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in his counterattack on PM Modi, alleged that the PM only cares about Adani while conveniently ignoring the vital sections of the society. "The Central government promised to double the income of farmers. Is Adani the only measure of development?" he asked while speaking to a group of reporters on Thursday.

"The Centre should strive for the development of farmers, labourers, youth, tribals, unemployed and women of the country, but not just a handful of people. India is a democratic country. The development should reach every individual," CM Baghel further pointed out.

Commenting on the action being taken against chit fund companies, CM Baghel said, "All of BJP's intentions are coming to the fore. Chit fund companies flourished during Raman Singh's (former CM of Chhattisgarh) rule. We demanded, but the Central government did not pay any attention. A similar thing came to light in the Jheeram investigation as well. The investigation was disrupted."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks in the President's Address to Parliament, had earlier said that India has attained stability after three decades. "There is a decisive government in India. This government has done reforms out of conviction. Our government will work in rhythm with the demands that change according to time. India began vaccination programmes and gave them to people for free. India supplied vaccines and medicines to 150 countries and many countries appreciate India's efforts on global forums," PM Modi said.