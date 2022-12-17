Chhapra: Taking action on the hooch tragedy in Bihar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to send its investigation team headed by one of its members to the spot. This team will go to Saran in Bihar and investigate the deaths. A total of 74 deaths have been confirmed by the administration so far.

If the commission found during its probe that the cause of death due to liquor is true, then it is a cause for concern. Against this backdrop, this incident shows the failure of prohibition being implemented in the state by the Bihar government. The National Human Rights Commission also sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and Bihar DG.

The NHRC sought a report on the action taken so far in the case of deaths due to the consumption of spurious alcohol in Chhapra. The commission asked the authorities concerned how many people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the FIR lodged in this regard by the police, and if any compensation has been given to the victim's families. Saran SP Santosh Kumar has taken action against the policemen of the Isuapur police station. Four police personnel have been suspended holding responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, after the uproar over the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Chhapra, the family members of the victims have shared their painful stories. At the same time, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi also reached Bahrauli and consoled the bereaved families. Narrating his father's untimely demise, "A man said my father has passed away. His health deteriorated on Wednesday, and he was taken to Mashrakh where he was referred to Chhapra and then to Patna. On the way to Patna, he breathed his last."