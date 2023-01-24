Bhagalpur (Bihar): Mukesh Kumar, an instructor of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 4th Bihar Battalion, has created a record by doing 4,040 push-ups in two and half hours in front of an official from the Asia Book of Records. This time Mukesh broke his last record, which he had created on January 9, 2022, by doing 2,500 push-ups. Mukesh is a resident of the Qutubganj area of Bhagalpur.

A large number of people, along with some Indian Army personnel, were present at Sandys Compound to witness Mukesh making this challenging record. After the event, he was praised by the official representative Saurav Kumar Sinha from the Asia Book of Records and said that Mukesh will be felicitated on January 26.

In 2012, Mukesh was declared the winner of the Karate Black Belt Asian Championship. "With the help of my Guruji Deepak Singh, uncle and friends I am able to create this record. In past, I have first done 1,700 push-ups then 2,500 push-ups and this time 4,040 push-ups. I didn't give up even after fracturing my ligaments and my back also well. I am willing to make more such records under the guidance of my Guruji", said Mukesh Kumar.

Earlier, an Australian athlete performed 3,182 push-ups in an hour to break a Guinness Book of World Records. Daniel Scali pushed himself to the edge to achieve the incredibly difficult feat. The record was set in April this year when Scali performed 3,182 push-ups in one hour, over a hundred more than the previous mark of 3,054 set by fellow Australian Jarrad Young in 2021, Guinness Book of World Records said in a release.