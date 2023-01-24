Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh has been conducting special programmes to encourage youth to serve the motherland by joining Agniveer and other recruitment programmes. Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, Commandant of the 23rd Battalion, is providing training to the youth aspirants to gain placements in the armed forces.

Every day at 6 am, on the grounds of the 23rd Battalion located at Bhadbhada Road, boys and girls can be seen practicing. And not only children of policemen but civilians are also provided this training free of cost. Thanks to this training, seven youths have been selected for the Border Security Force (BSF), nine for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 12 for the Agniveer exam, Six for Special Security Group (SSG), and 29 for Madhya Pradesh Police physical test.

Apart from rigorous physical training, Qureshi makes sure that students prepare for their aptitude tests as well. Students are provided with books required to clear competitive examinations. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Commandant Quereshi said, "a model to provide training to the children of policemen was already there under the Police Welfare Scheme. We have now allowed civilians to take part in the training. As a result of this training, more than 60 youths were able to clear their physical tests."

Commandant also said, "Not only physical training, but we also provide books and notes to students for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) along with other competitive examinations. Our library remains open for almost 12 hours." Balli Yadav, under the supervision of the Commandant, is providing physical training to the youth.

Anup Tiwari, a student undergoing training here said, "we are provided with a lot of facilities here, and that is free of cost. We are getting trained here within the best environment." Deepali, a girl aspirant aiming to clear the Madhya Pradesh Police constable examination, is getting trained here. Madhu, another girl student said, "I want to clear the examination for Sub Inspector, and under this training, I feel I will be able to crack the exam. I am getting physical training here."

Balli Yadav, who is giving physical training, said, "this training has been started under the leadership of Commandant Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi. It started almost three and a half months back. Physical training is provided at 6 am and training to get rid of mental stress is provided in the evening. Commandant Qureshi himself monitors the training."