Patna (Bihar): RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Singapore for a kidney transplant. He was seen enjoying lighter moments on Singapore beach with his daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya posted many photos on Twitter walking on the beach with her father. She captioned these photos, "Lucky are those people, who get father's love and mother's caress."

The RJD chief had left for Singapore from Delhi on Tuesday after the release of his passport from the CBI court. He was welcomed at the airport by his daughter Rohini Acharya, who was living in Singapore, the video of which was posted on Twitter. In the video, Lalu was seen sitting in a wheelchair and his daughter greeted him warmly and touched his feet.