Rohtas (Bihar): The Income Tax Department has sent a notice to a labourer in Bihar seeking to pay Rs 14 crore as the IT department has found the labourer, Manoj Yadav guilty of not paying income tax returns. “Income tax officials came to me and started asking me if I have any business. They said that I have crores of rupees turnover and I have not even paid GST. I replied that I earn Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. We do not have any business. The IT department handed me the notice and went away. I don't even know how much the notice is worth. He was telling crores of rupees," said Manoj, the labourer.

In the notice received by Manoj, the IT department has listed several complaints against him and the notice also said that if Rs 14 crore is not paid, the government will take strict action against Manoj. Manoj while talking to ETV Bharat said that he submits his Aadhar card and PAN card to his contractors when he goes to work in Haryana or Delhi. This confusion could be a mistake made by those contractors.