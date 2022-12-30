Katihar (Bihar): Two people were reported missing after a cargo ship carrying six trucks capsized in the river Ganga in Bihar’s Katihar district at 8 am on Friday. The cargo ship of Dilip Buildcon Company (DBL) carrying trucks capsized in the Ganges. This accident happened between Manihari and Jharkhand in the middle of the Ganges.

DBL is constructing a bridge over the river Ganga between Sahibganj and Manihari. Loaded with trucks, the ship became uncontrollable and sank into the river. The Manihari police on receiving the information reached the spot. However, the administrative department is refraining from giving any information about this accident.

DBL construction manager Bhanu said, "The search is on for the missing. There is difficulty in carrying out the search operation due to fog in the area. This incident took place at 8 am today." The cargo ship left for Manihari from the loading point of DBL Company in Sohanpur Diyara. Administrative officials from Sahebganj left for the spot as this incident happened near the Jharkhand border.