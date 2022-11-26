Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): At least 40 pilgrims from Kerala had a providential escape when their boat capsized in the Ganga river in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The incident took place in front of the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The swimmers and boat drivers immediately jumped into the waters and rescued the pilgrims. The local officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Further details are awaited.