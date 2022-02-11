Rohtas: The Bihar police wrongly entered a bride's room while searching for an accused in Lakhnu Sarai locality of Sasaram, Bihar on Wednesday.

The police entered a house through the roof to which family members opposed. Even after realizing the mistake, the policemen continued to show arrogance, eventually, they left the house after apologizing.

The police have also been accused of assaulting the family members during the period. However, seeing the protest increasing, the police had to return.