Patna: Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Saturday denied an allegation about "seizure of a huge quantity of liquor from the vicinity of the house of one of his close relatives" in Lakhisarai district and demanded an apology from the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' leaders. Sinha also said that he would file a defamation suit against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan and RJD legislator Bhai Virendra, if they fail to tender an apology.

The allegation levelled by 'Mahagathbandhan' leaders, including the deputy CM, about the seizure of a huge quantity of liquor from the vicinity of the house of my close relative, is baseless. Local police are already investigating the matter and a person has also been arrested," Sinha said. The BJP leader alleged that the arrested person has links with the JD(U).

"The accused has no links with my family members or my relatives. Leaders of 'Mahagathbandhan' are simply tarnishing my image. Since I have been raising the issue of Saran hooch deaths and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the ruling party leaders are levelling these baseless allegations. If they don't tender apology, I will file a defamation suit against them," he said.

The administration has confirmed 30 deaths since Tuesday night, following suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district, making it the biggest hooch tragedy in the state since it went dry over six years ago. Sinha also said Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is also "taking sides of the treasury benches and behaving like the spokesperson of the government".

Chaudhary on Friday asked the state government to look into the "seizure of a huge quantity of liquor" from the "vicinity" of the house of the top BJP leader's close relative. The matter was on Friday raised on the floor of the House by Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan, whose party is a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

Sinha, who represents the Lakhisarai assembly segment, was not present in the House, when the alleged liquor seizure issue was raised. After the day's proceedings were over on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav had told reporters that he was shocked to learn about the huge seizure from the "backyard of Sinha's close relative".

"I don't want to make any allegation as of now. But if the report is true, Sinha may owe a reply. Moreover, the BJP has been raising the issue of violation of the Prohibition law in Bihar. It should know that liquor is being smuggled into the state primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, both ruled by the BJP," the RJD leader had said. (PTI)