Begusarai: Two girls involved in a lesbian relationship approached the Civil Court in Bihar's Begusarai after their families opposed their relationship on Friday. As per sources, the two girls became friends in 2017 and gradually their friendship took a romantic turn.

Their families, on the other hand, are not ready to accept their relationship thinking that it will result in social stigma. The couple who reached the court on Friday said, "We love each other very much. We have taken vows to live and die together."

But since their families oppose their relationship, there was a lot of ruckus on the court premises. The lawyers tried to convince them to listen to their parents but they did not agree.

"Both are close friends and want to be with each other. Even after several persuasions, they are not ready to separate from each other," said an advocate present at the court. He also said that both of them signed a bond which was handed over to woman police adding that police will take further action.