Patna: In the recent Bihar hooch tragedy, a BJP leader has claimed that around 200 people died while another BJP leader demanded that the Nitish government grant compensation to the families of the deceased. Union Minister RK Singh lashed out at the Nitish government over the deaths due to spurious liquor. He said that the Bihar government is hiding the death figures of the hooch tragedy.

Talking to the media, Singh said, "Nitish Kumar’s govt implemented a law, and they can’t even enforce it properly. Those people, who are in jail over a ban on liquor are poor ones, those who make such spurious liquor, how many of them are in jail?" Singh further said, "Bihar govt is hiding the death toll of Saran hooch tragedy, people of Chhapra told us that about 200 have died. According to people, liquor is available so easily, so why is no action is being taken against those who are making spurious liquor?" "This tragedy happened because of negligence from the administration so they’re liable to pay the compensation, Nitish Kumar can’t deny that," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday over the Bihar hooch tragedy. The opposition is attacking the government over the hooch tragedy. On Monday, the opposition members created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and demanded compensation to the families of the deceased in the liquor deaths.

Talking to the media, Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Kumar has probably come in arrogance or has come in frustration. If any ruler's policies are not successful, then there is a need to reconsider them. Today liquor is being made and sold everywhere." Targeting the Bihar government, Giriraj Singh further said that today liquor is being made and sold everywhere in Bihar. Demanding compensation to the families of those who died of spurious liquor, Singh said that the state government has completely failed to maintain law and order and enforce prohibition, so they must be compensated.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary has said, "If the government did not want to help the poor, then in 2016, Nitish Kumar would not have made a law regarding this. Speaking about the death figures in the Bihar hooch tragedy, Chaudhary said, "We have nothing to do with who is saying what on the Chhapra liquor case. We know that the people, who died were from Bihar and those who have more data than the government, come with proof and a list, and we will listen to them."