Agartala: The Finance Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday said that the state government is always with its employees even during difficult times.

The comment of Jishnu Dev Varma who also holds the post of Deputy Chief Minister, came after the state government announced a five percent dearness allowance (DA) hike for the employees in different levels and dearness relief for all the pensioners in a similar proportion. Speaking with ETV Bharat, the minister said that today the state government declared DA of five per cent for different categories of government employees.

Also read: Tripura CM to raise with Centre slow progress of Indo-Bangla railway link, halting of Maitri Setu

"The government has come forward for the benefit of government employees even in these difficult times. We will always try to give them benefits as much as we can taking into consideration different factors", he said. The hike in DA will be come into effect from July 1, 2022. This will put an extra burden of Rs 523 crore on the state’s exchequer but the benefits will be reaped by over one lakh government employees serving in different departments of the state.