Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that he would raise the issue of the slow progress of the Indo-Bangla railway link and the nonfunctioning of Maitri Bridge with the central government.

Maitri Setu built in the Sabroom sub-division of Tripura’s South district will connect Tripura along with the entire country with the Chittagong port in Bangladesh. On the other hand, the Indo-Bangla railway project that would connect Agartala to Akhaura in Bangladesh could not be completed within the stipulated time frame initially.

"The Maitri Bridge which was built over Feni river to connect Chittagong port in Bangladesh long ago is not functioning. Due to the undue construction work in Bangladesh, it is impossible to use the bridge. During a courtesy meeting with the officials of Bangladesh posted here in our state, I raised the issue with them and asked them to sort it out. But, the fact remains and these issues are required to be raised on appropriate platforms between both countries. So, I will certainly take up these issues with the concerned authorities in the Centrem" he said.

Dr Saha said that he had already spoken to the Union Minister of railways about the Indo-Bangla railway link. Apart from that, he also said that he would meet PM Narendra Modi on August 6 to apprise him of the progress of centrally sponsored projects running in the state. Besides, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and has set a target of hoisting the national flag in 4.8 lakh households.