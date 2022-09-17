Guwahati (Assam): A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati hailing from Kerala had died by suicide on Friday night, according to police.

Police identified the deceased as Surya Narayan Prem Kishore who is enrolled in the B. Tech stream. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when his friends checked on him after he failed to turn up.

North Guwahati police recovered the body of Surya Narayana Prem Kishore from hostel room and have sent it to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for a post mortem. The family of the deceased have been intimated. Police said they are yet to ascertain the cause behind the drastic step and no suicide note has been recovered.

IIT Guwahati said it was saddened by the demise. "It is with great sadness that IIT, Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on campus on 16th September 2022," a statement from the institute read.

"The parents were informed by the institute and they were heading for Guwahati. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this time of grief. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student," the statement said.