Tripura: Tripura political activist Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday announced that Bhaichung Bhutia will be the brand ambassador of TTAADC against drugs and HIV. He was speaking to reporters after a football match.

“We are also very happy to announce that Bhaichung Bhutia has agreed to become the brand ambassador of TTAADC against drugs and HIV”, Debbarma said.

“We want our youth should feel that there are other chances for avenues. Our idea is to encourage sports, fitness and our idea is to tell our youths that drug is not an option. We are very worried about the rising cases of drugs in Tripura. We are worried about HIV cases are increasing. More people should take sports as a career. Our role model is a Bhaichung who himself is an indigenous from Sikkim. He is a role model for us”, he added.

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) saw a high octane football match on Wednesday as the former captain of the Indian national football team Bhaichung Bhutia arrived to attend the final match.

A total of 33 sub zonal teams participated in the final match of the Tipra Football League (TFL) which was played between the Gomati Zone and the West Zone of TTAADC. In which Gomati Zone won the match with 3 goals while West Zone scored only 2 goals. The champion team was awarded Rs 3 lakh, the runner's team Rs 1.5 lakh and the third-place team was awarded Rs 75,000.

Speaking with reporters after the event, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “I would like to thank the entire TTAADC administration and Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore for inviting me here. And this for the first time such league has happened here in Khumulwng and hopefully, this is the beginning of football here in Tripura”.

“I think it is very important that we focus on sports especially for the youths not just in Tripura but in the entire Northeast region. We need to get our youths into sports. We need to channelize our youths in the right energy. We have a lot of challenges in the Northeast with drugs with lots of other antisocial. Hopefully, this TTAADC will set an example in Tripura and the rest of the NE will copy it. I think this is a great initiative”, he added.

During the event, all the Executive Members of TTAADC including Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Puran Chandra Jamatia were present.

