Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Five persons, including four farmers, died due to electrocution in separate incidents in Kadapa and Konaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh. The electric wires passing through their agricultural fields have become the death trap for the four paddy farmers in Kadapa while a student died in a school in the Ambedkar Konaseema district after coming into contact with a live wire. Another student is in critical condition and three others are injured.

In the first incident, two brothers - Peddireddy Obulareddy (66) and Bala Obulareddy (57) - took land for cultivation on lease at Chiyyapadu of YSR Kadapa district in Chapadu Mandal. They started paddy cultivation. They took another farmer Bommu Mallikarjun Reddy (25) for spraying the crop with pesticides. While applying pesticide, one of them stepped on a live wire in the field.

When the two other farmers tried to save him, all the three suffered serious injuries and died by electrocution. No one knew about the incident until the farmers who were passing by noticed it and reported it after two hours. SI Naik said that the case was registered on the complaint of Bala Obulareddy's wife Savitramma.

In the second incident, farmer Bhumireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy (39) of Simhadripuram Mandal of the same district cultivated coriander. While trying to irrigate the field, the power supply to the motor stopped. He went to fix the fuses, he got electrocuted and died on the spot. He has a wife and three daughters.

Workers' negligence claimed student's life

A student died due to electric shock at Dontikurra ZP school in the Ambedkar Konaseema district. Workers cut the iron bars in the school premises with a machine for the construction of the roof of the Gram Secretariat building nearby. Then they left without turning off the current switch. The live wires were strung near the school premises.

When 3rd-grade students Naveen, Satish Kumar, Vivek, Nikhil, and fourth-grader Mahidhar were going for drinking water, they were electrocuted. Immediately they were shifted to the hospital. Naveen died while undergoing treatment. The condition of another student, Vivek, is critical.