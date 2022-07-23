Second attempt: An absolute smasher in the second attempt where he best in the World Championship came. She has finally crossed the 60m mark. Her effort puts her in the top 8. Will she be able to create history for India?

Here's is the table after Annu's two attempts.

Annu came up with a throw of 56.18m in her first attempt.

First attempt: Annu came up with a throw of 56.18. The first attempt was well below her personal best and she would look to touch at least 60 if she has any shot at clinching a medal for India.

What happened in the qualifications round of this World Championship?

Annu qualified for the World Championships finals after coming up with a throw of 59.60m on her last attempt on Thursday. She was on the verge of an early exit after starting with a foul throw and then managing a below par 55.35m in her second attempt but managed to send her spear to 59.60m, which was well below her season's best but good enough to push her into the finals.

How did she qualify for the finals?

She finished fifth in Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across two groups on the fifth day of competitions.

Her season's and personal best

63.82m.

Here's some background at earlier World Championships

This marks the country's national record holder and best javelin thrower, Rani, her second appearance at the World Championship final. She had earlier featured in Dhoni in 2019 where she came up with the best throw of 61.12m. Earlier, she could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.